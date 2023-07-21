Udan festival organised by Jito women’s wing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The poster of the Udan festival organized by Jito women's wing was released recently. The poster was released in the presence of vice president of Maharashtra State Jito, industrialist Ravindra Khinvasara and in the presence of Jito district president Paras Ostwal.

President Dimple Pagariya, informed that the festival organized on August 5 and 6 at Agrasen marriage hall Cidco will attract traders from Sambhajinagar city and state and outside the state. A fashion show will also be organized based on themes like Rajasthani, South Indian, western, Indo western costumes. Organized on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and various festivals, the organizers have appealed to all citizens to visit the festival.