Udayan Shalini Fellowship engages in social awareness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) Shalinis availed the opportunity of doing social work by distributing khichadi to the needy on streets, slums, and hospitals throughout Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during a programme organised by the MGM University Institute of Hotel Management. Celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar prepared and served the largest amount of khichdi weighing an impressive 6000 kilograms, at the Clover Dale Ground within the MGMU Campus, recently. Mentors from USF Adv Reena Mandhani and Sushma Shah were present there to help and motivate shalinis for social work. Girls of USF found the work soul satisfying and learnt about giving back to the society.