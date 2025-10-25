Udayan Shalini Fellowship organises flea market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter of Udayan Shalini Fellowship organised a lively flea market – Diwali Festival Mela, recently. The event featured 13 stalls offering clothes, footwear, home décor, kitchen items, and toys at affordable prices. Around 500 attendees, including Shalinis and their families, joined the celebration. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Shalini Fellowship Programme, empowering young women through education and mentorship. The Mela beautifully combined festivity, teamwork, and purpose, making it successful.