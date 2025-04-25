Uddhav Sena beats drums over water woes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Amid mounting frustration over irregular water supply, Uddhav Sena workers staged protests across the city on Friday under the banner "Labadanno Pani Dya" (you cheaters, give us water). The demonstrations began early in the morning with drumbeats and slogans echoing around major water tanks.

In Pundliknagar, local leaders and citizens gathered near the water tank, voicing their anger at the administration’s failure to ensure basic water supply. The sound of drums symbolised the rising desperation among residents who have gone days without regular access to water. Deputy district chief Santosh Khendke, along with Chandrakant Gavai, Vijay Waghmare, Digvijay Sherkhane, and several party workers, led the protest. A similar scene unfolded in Jai Vishwabharati Colony, where representatives from the West Assembly Constituency also took to the streets. Drums were beaten and slogans shouted, demanding urgent government action. Local leaders Girijaram Halnor, Haribhau Hivale, Rajendra Danve, and others joined hands with women activists and residents, expressing their deep concern over the growing crisis. “For how long should we beg for water?” asked a local woman at the protest. “Our taps are dry, but the promises are overflowing.”