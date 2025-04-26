Uddhav sena holds empty water pot procession due to water crisis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the ongoing "Labadanno, Pani Dya" agitation, Uddhav Sena organized a symbolic procession on Saturday to protest the city’s water crisis. The procession, led by Leader of Opposition MLC Ambadas Danve, featured a palanquin carrying empty water pots, symbolizing the city's dire water shortage.

The march began from Avishkar Chowk in Cidco N-6 and concluded at Chishtiya Chowk, with participants playing traditional Warkari-style instruments and singing devotional Abhangs. The movement, which has been active since April 13, reached its 12th day with a call for action on the stalled water supply project. Sena workers, dressed as Warkaris, carried the empty pots in a dindi, chanting “Dnyonba Tukaram”. Women also participated, highlighting the issue with satirical Abhang performances. Key leaders including Vijay Salve, Raju Vaidya, Babasaheb Dange, and Durga Bhati were present.

Quote:

"In the palanquin where Lord Panduranga is worshipped, today citizens placed empty pots. Just as devotees long for Panduranga, the people here long for water. Despite promises from 2022, the administration has failed to deliver," said MLC Ambadas Danve.