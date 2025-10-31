Uddhav Sena, MNS leaders head to Mumbai for ‘truth march’
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 31, 2025 21:40 IST2025-10-31T21:40:05+5:302025-10-31T21:40:05+5:30
Office-bearers and workers of the Uddhav Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) left for Mumbai to join the “Truth March” on Friday, November 1.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and its allies have organized the march to protest alleged voter fraud and irregularities in the electoral rolls ahead of the local body elections. Party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will lead the protest along with senior leaders from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Following directions from their central leadership, city unit heads and key members of both parties have joined the movement to demand fair and transparent elections.