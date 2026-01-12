Uddhav Sena promises clean, safe and well-governed city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In its manifesto, the Uddhav Sena has pledged to ensure good governance and make the city clean, beautiful and safe, with top priority given to water management to permanently solve the water crisis and make the city tanker-free.

The 12-page manifesto, divided into eight sections, outlines a vision to transform the city into “Super Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar” by speeding up the development plan. It focuses on sustainable development, environmental protection, improved infrastructure, transport and urban mobility. The party has promised modernisation of health and education systems, support for micro and small industries, employment opportunities for local youth, and efforts to promote tourism, heritage conservation and cultural identity. It has also assured transparent and accountable administration to improve civic services and public trust.