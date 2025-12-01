Uddhav Sena will collapse in this LSG election – Eknath Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde criticised the Uddhav Thackeray faction saying, “ Uddhav Sena is bound to collapse in this local self-governing (LSG) bodies election.” He was speaking during a campaign rally held in the city on Monday at 12 noon.

Shinde was speaking at a campaign meeting organised in support of the alliance candidates of the Shinde Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) for the Paithan Municipal Council elections. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Vilas Bhumre, and other alliance candidates were present on the dais.

During his speech, Shinde said, “Being the brother of my beloved sisters is my biggest identity. I will make my dear sisters into lakhpatis (women earning or possessing at least one lakh rupees). This is my promise. In this election, Uddhav Sena will definitely collapse. I understand emotions and sentiments; that is why I stand firmly behind development.”

Shinde calls Samant from the Kannad rally

At a campaign rally held in Kannad on Monday, MLA Sanjana Jadhav informed deputy CM Shinde that there is no MIDC (industrial zone) in Kannad. Shinde immediately called Industries Minister Uday Samant and instructed him to approve the establishment of an MIDC in Kannad. Samant assured that a meeting would be held immediately.

Shinde further said that no matter how much the opposition shouts, I stand firmly behind MLA Sanjana Jadhav. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, tehsil chief Narayan Bodkhe, and others were present at the rally.