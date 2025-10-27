Uddhav sena women’s wing seeks high-level probe in Dr. Sapna Munde suicide case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Uddhav Sena Mahila Aghadi has demanded a high-level probe into the suicide of Dr. Sapna Munde, a medical officer from Phaltan, and strict action against those responsible.

A delegation led by District Organizer Rakhi Pardeshi and City Organizer Sukanya Bhosale submitted a memorandum to Rural SP Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod on Monday, urging state intervention in the case. According to the memorandum, Dr. Munde faced pressure from certain political figures to alter post-mortem reports. When she refused, she was allegedly harassed for three months. Despite her written complaints to senior officials, no action was taken. The memorandum also alleged that a police officer sexually assaulted her, driving her to suicide. The women’s wing demanded an impartial and detailed investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. Those present included Meera Deshpande, Chhaya Devaraj, Kavita Mathpati, Nusrat Jahan, and Rekha Phalke.