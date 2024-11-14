Uddhav Thackeray adopted Congress ideology: MLA Shirsat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2024 10:30 PM2024-11-14T22:30:03+5:302024-11-14T22:30:03+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sitting MLA and Mahayuti candidate in Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency Sanjay Shirsat alleged the ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sitting MLA and Mahayuti candidate in Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency Sanjay Shirsat alleged the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray adopted Congress ideology by leaving Hindutvadi.
He was speaking in the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised at Graham Firth ground in Chikalthana MIDC on Thursday. MLA Sanjay Shirsath said Uddhav Thackery should address the public as ‘My Hindu brothers and sisters’ in the gathering.
Box
Danve & Sattar kept mum
Candidates from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna district were on a single dais of Prime Minister Modi's public meeting. Sillod Assembly Constituency candidate and Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar and ex-MP Raosaheb Danve were face to face, but, they did not talk with each other.
Box
Danve did not get chance to speak
Before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speeches were made by Jalana candidate Arjun Khotkar, Anuradha Chavan, Atul Save, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Sanjay Shirsat. Former MP Raosaheb Danave was being asked to speak. He was to go to deliver the speech when PM Modi came to the venue.