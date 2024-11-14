Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, promises fair development

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At the Mahavikas Aghadi rally, "Maharashtra Swabhiman Sabha," held at Marathwada Sanskruti Mandal ground on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticized the BJP and questioned the people's support for his leadership. Reflecting on recent election losses, he asked, "Did you reject my leadership? If you want me to stay out of the election, just say so, and I’ll step aside." He stressed that only the people, not Modi or Shah, have the power to decide his future. "Even if it costs me my life, I will fight for you," he declared to the crowd. Thackeray also highlighted the region’s pressing issues, including inadequate infrastructure and an intensifying water crisis, urging the need for change.

Thackeray also criticized the BJP’s claim of fulfilling Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream, mentioning that a medical device park, initially planned for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar under his leadership, was diverted to Gujarat. He pointed out that the project would have created at least one lakh jobs in Marathwada, similar to the employment Bajaj had generated in the region. Referring to the BJP’s priorities, he quipped about the incident involving a cake-cutting for Nawaz Sharif's birthday, questioning, “Was that part of your dream?”

In a critique of PM Modi's claim regarding the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Thackeray questioned why the constituency names hadn’t been updated to reflect the change. “Where are the names like ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East, West, Central?’” he asked. He suggested that a sincere commitment would also involve renaming the airport as "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana Airport."

Turning his attention to the plight of farmers, Thackeray urged them not to sell their soybeans at the low rates of Rs 2,000-3,000 per quintal. He assured them that if his party won the elections, they would secure fair prices that reflected the true worth of their crop, encouraging farmers to wait for a government that would respect and reward their hard work.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and former MP Chandrakant Khaire, voiced strong criticisms of the ruling government for failing to address Marathwada’s water crisis, highlighting the devastating toll of 7,274 farmer suicides in the region.

The event drew a large crowd of Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters, with many waving banners of Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, and Raju Shinde. Prominent leaders like MLC Ambadas Danve, Chandrakant Khaire, Lahuji Shewale, Raju Shinde, Dattatray Gorde, and Vilas Autade and others were present, showing strong solidarity within the alliance and underscoring the rally’s impactful turnout.