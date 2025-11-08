Uddhav Thackeray is real betrayer: Sanjay Shirsat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The slogan ‘Daghabaaz Re’ raised by Uddhav Thackeray actually applies to himself, said state social justice minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Friday (Nov 8). He criticised Thackeray sharply, saying that although he fought the election as part of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, he later formed the government with Congress, proving himself to be the real betrayer.

Shirsat said, “No one stands behind Uddhav Thackeray now. He cannot even gather people in a public meeting, so who is going to listen to him? He has no connection with farmers; his only interest is politics. Even during his current outreach tour, he speaks more about politics than farmers’ issues.”

When asked about his tweet on NCP MLA Rohit Pawar posted on Friday night, the minister replied, “Some people in politics try to portray themselves as self-appointed judges. But they remain silent on the Pune land purchase case that is currently under discussion. That’s why I tweeted about it.”

On Ajit Pawar’s stance, Shirsat said, “Every family has its own environment. We should see whether children make decisions without consulting their parents. Regarding why no police action was taken against Parth Pawar, the Chief Minister has already spoken. So I won’t comment further.”

He also reacted to allegations of land grabbing against minister Pratap Sarnaik, saying, “If any complaint is received, the government will conduct an inquiry.”

Speaking on the issue of Mahar watan lands, Shirsat clarified, “Whether in Pune or elsewhere, Mahar watan land cannot be sold or used for private purposes. Such land belongs to the community. I have already made my position on this clear.”

Local Body Elections to Be ‘Friendly’ Contests

Shirsat stated that the upcoming local self-government elections are essentially workers’ elections. “Some party workers want to contest independently, so the contests may be friendly. We have MLAs in Vaijapur, Kannad, and Sillod, so their opinions must be respected. The BJP should contest in the seats it currently holds. These decisions are usually taken at the local level,” he said.

Narco test for Jarange and Munde

Referring to the ongoing war of words between Manoj Jarange and Dhananjay Munde, minister Shirsat said, “Both have made serious allegations against each other. The government should conduct narco tests on both so that the truth can come before the public. The government must take a decision on this soon.”