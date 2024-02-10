Uddhav Thackeray to conduct Jansamvad Yatra on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Like all the political parties preparing for the coming Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has also launched ‘Jansamvad Yatra’ in the state.

He is on the district's tour from Monday. He will be visiting Gangapur, Vaijapur, Kannad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar interacting during the tour. He has recently completed his ‘Jansamvad Yatra’ in Konkan, said the sources. He will be arriving by air from Mumbai at Chikalthana Airport on February 12 at 11 am. He will reach Gangapur to address the gathering. Later on, at 3 pm, he will be in Vaijapur and then reach Kannad. Lastly, he will hold a combined meeting of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s East, West and Central assembly constituencies at 7.30 pm.

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, and district chief Kishanchand Tanwani will accompany Thackeray on tour.

Increase in responsibility of Shiv Sainiks

There were six MLAs in the district, out of which, five MLAs rebelled and joined Shinde Group. Hence the responsibility of strengthening the party fell upon the existing Shiv Sena leaders. It may be noted that the party leaders continue to claim that the MLAs had left the party, but their party office-bearers and activists are with them.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has not yet declared its candidate for Lok Sabha election officially. Danve and Khaire are desirous to contest the election from the district. However, it is believed that ‘Matoshri’ has hinted Khaire of giving nomination to him. This is the reason why he has started preparing for the Lok Sabha election.