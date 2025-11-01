Uddhav thackeray’s tour: “Two minutes for farmers, ten minutes for party workers,” says Minister Shirsat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Uddhav Thackeray began his tour of Marathwada to meet rain-affected farmers, state social justice minister and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat took a sharp dig at him, alleging that “Thackeray spends only two minutes with farmers and ten minutes with his party workers.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Shirsat said that Thackeray’s visit appeared more political than compassionate. “We are watching how many farmers he actually meets during his three-day tour,” he remarked. When asked about the MVA and MNS protest march in Mumbai against the Election Commission, Shirsat said that the issue of bogus voter lists had surfaced ahead of local body elections. “The Election Commission will look into it. We do not oppose the march, but the opposition seems eager to stage a political drama with elections nearing,” he said. He further alleged that the protest was merely a publicity exercise and a show of strength, urging that “Mumbai should not be held hostage during the march.” Commenting on Raj Thackeray’s participation, Shirsat claimed that his entry would cause “cracks within the MVA” since “Raj Thackeray will never align with the Congress.” He questioned, “The real issue is how many pieces their political bread will be divided into.” Shirsat also informed that special committees have been formed to verify bogus names in voter lists. “Whenever complaints are received, surveys are conducted and fake names are deleted,” he added.