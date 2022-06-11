Udyami Mitra yatra to give confidence to entrepreneurs

Aurangabad, June 11:

During the corona period, many jobs were lost and industries were ruined. Udyami Mitra (Entrepreneurship) Yatra is important to give them new confidence to recover from this situation, said additional district collector Anant Gavhane in a programme here recently.

A Statewide Udyami Mitra Yatra has been organized in Maharashtra through Youth Aid Foundation, Pune. The Yatra reached Aurangabad on June 6. A three-day training programme was held at Vishwakarma Hall of Deogiri College recently under this yetra. Gavhane expressed confidence that the training imparted through this Yatra would give a new direction to the unemployed youths.

The entrepreneurs were encouraged and given guidance on various industries and businesses. Interaction sessions were held with youths who have new concepts of the industry. Certificates were distributed to 200 trainees. Instructors Amit Tikhade and Manoj Bhosale guided the students.

A total of 200 trainees who participated in the three day yatra were given certificates by the assistant commissioner of skill development Suresh Varade. Nagmani Burewar, Nila Kale, Manoj Bhosale and others were present.