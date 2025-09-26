Udyog Mitra meeting in Auric on Monday
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 26, 2025 21:10 IST2025-09-26T21:10:04+5:302025-09-26T21:10:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday announced that he will attend the 'Udyog Mitra Baithak' scheduled in Auric City on Monday. Speaking at a press conference at Hotel Rama International, Samant said, "I will personally participate in the meeting to understand the problems faced by entrepreneurs and ensure they are resolved through necessary actions."