UG courses exams commencing on Nov 12

3.59 L examinees this year

2 days holiday for polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations of different 32 undergraduate courses (June pattern 2013) will commence within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on November 12.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), Dr B N Dole, said that a total of 32 flying squads were formed in four districts. The BoEE held a meeting in October under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and fixed the schedule. Accordingly, the 32 UG courses with the June pattern 2013 course examinations are starting from November 12. The courses included BA, BSc, B Com.

While the examination of BA, B.Com. and B.Sc courses based on the New Educational Pattern (NEP) curriculum will start on November 18.

The students of traditional postgraduate courses, including MA, MSc and M Com will take their examinations beginning on November 25. Also, the examinations for professional courses, including engineering, will be held in January 2026. Environmental Science and Indian Constitution papers will be conducted on November 23.

The university has completed the preparations for the examination at all the centres. Assistant Registrar Bhagwan Phad, Rajendra Gangurde, Mahendra Paithane of the coordination department are making efforts.

233 exam centres, 32 flying squads

Nearly 3.60 lakh students have registered for all these examinations. There are 233 examination centres. Out of these, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has 90, followed by Jalna (52), Beed (65) and Dharashiv (24). The university has also set up 32 flying squads for these centres.

Holidays on Dec 1 & 2

“In the backdrop of the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections, holidays will be given for the examination on December 1 and 2,” Dr Dole said.