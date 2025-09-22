UG exams-2025 schedule announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced the schedule of the winter session examinations of 2025.

The students of 27 various undergraduate courses will appear for the examinations within its jurisdiction, commencing on November 12. The university, through colleges, has completed the examination form submission for most of the admitted students.

The names of the courses are B.A,B.Sc,B.Com- general and applied (1 to VI semester), BA (MCJ)- I to VI semester, BA International Journalism, BSW (I to VI semester), BPA (1 to III Year), BFA, B Com (E-Commerce), B Sc (Computer Sci, Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Bio-Informatics, Forensic Science, Networking and Multimedia, Workshop Technology, Home Science, Auto Technology, Animation, Referigeration and Air Conditioning, Hardware and Networking, Hotel Operation and Catering service- I to VI semester), BCA, Non Conventional and Conventional Engergy (I to V semester), ΒΒΑ, B Voc (all courses)- 1 to VI semester.

Box

Fine for delay in submission of practical marks

A separate circular regarding the conduct of practical examinations will be issued by the concerned department of the University. The marksheets of the practical, internal and term work examinations must be submitted to the university through a special representative within seven days after the completion of the respective examinations.

The fine of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per student will be imposed on colleges for the delay in submission of practical marks. The result will be declared only after the payment of the applicable penalty and completion of administrative procedures.

Following penalties will apply for processing and accepting the marks for the delay

--Rs 2,000 per student fine within the first 10 days from the date of result declaration-

--Rs 3,000 per student for the next five days

--Rs 5,000 per student within the next three months