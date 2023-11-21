UG exams began at 239 centres on smooth note

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The winter session examinations of various undergraduate courses (old pattern) began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday on a smooth note.

The students' UG courses like B A, B Com and B Sc (P 13,14 and 18) commenced at 239 examination centres today.

A total of 32 flying squads were deployed to put a check on malpractice in the four districts. The university also appointed 468 centre and joint centre chiefs.

Meanwhile, both examination sessions at Deogiri College Centre began smoothly. College principal and centre chief Dr Ashok Tajankar and vice principal Dr Anil Ardard took a review of the examination and visited different halls.

More than 1.17 lakh students are taking the examinations from today. The practicals of revised UG courses were also held last month while old courses students will appear for the practical tests after theory papers.

The examinations schedule of the other courses is as follows;

--UG course (revised pattern) on December 1

--Postgraduate courses (both old and new pattern) on December 19

--Professional courses examination (December 21)

--Law courses examination (November 29)

--Pharmacy courses (December 1)

--Engineering courses (November 29).