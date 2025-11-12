UG exams begin on smooth note

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different undergraduate courses (June pattern 2013) examinations commenced with the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday on a smooth note.

More than 1.30 lakh students have appeared for the examination in the first phase in four districts. The university will hold the examinations in four phases.

In the first phase, candidates of the UG course (June pattern 2013) examinations started today. The 32 courses included BA, BSc and B.Com. The aspirants of BA, B.Com and B.Sc courses of the New Educational Pattern (NEP) will take their examination beginning on November 18.

The examination for postgraduate traditional courses, including MA, MSc, M.Com, will start on November 24. Also, the examinations for professional courses, including engineering, will be held in January 2026.

Box

233 exam centres, 32 flying squads

Out of the total number of students 7, 320 are from the Arts branch, followed by 27,425 from Commerce, 34 867 from Humanities, 8,355 from the Interdisciplinary branch, 51, 934 from Science and Technology. There are 233 examination centres. The district-wise number of the centres is as follows: Chh Sambhajinagar (90), Jalna (52), Beed (65)and Dharashiv (24). Also, 32 flying squads were established for these centres.