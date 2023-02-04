UG exams to begin on Mar 21, PG on Apr 10

Aurangabad:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct undergraduate and postgraduate courses and summer session examinations from March 21 and April 10 respectively.

It may be noted that errors in question papers and delays in hall tickets were reported during winter session examinations conducted in November-December. Most colleges are held responsible for the delay in hall ticket issuance as per the officers of the university due to late submission of examination forms.

A meeting of the joint board of vice-chancellor was held at Raj Bhavan recently. In the meeting, the universities were instructed to hold the examinations systematically and follow all rules and regulations and reducing problems. With a view to avoiding problems, the university issued guidelines for the affiliated colleges and university departments.

In the guidelines, colleges were asked to submit the examination forms of all the eligible candidates within the given deadline to avoid students' and university’s problems at the eleventh hour. The university made it clear that a fine will be collected from the colleges for the delay in the submission of examination forms.

The colleges will get an opportunity to submit examinations every week than at one time and the syllabus should be completed on time.

“No examination will be postponed if colleges fail to complete the syllabus of each semester in 90 days. The examination forms will be accepted until 10 days before the commencement of the examination,” the university officers said.

Bamu also announced the dates of UG, PG and all professional courses. The UG and PG courses (traditional) examinations will commence on March 21 and April 10 respectively. All the professions courses (UG and PG) will be held in the first week of April.