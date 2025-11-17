UG-NEP exams postpon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first year examination of the undergraduate courses, which are based on the National Education Policy (NEP) was to commence on November 18 within the jurisdiction Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), was postponed on Monday.

Director of the Board Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr B N Dole said that the students of the courses would now appear for the examination beginning on December 15.

The university is conducting winter session examinations of the different UG courses patterns in various phases.

In the first phase, the examinations of the 32 UG courses in the old pattern 2013 have already started on November 12. These include BA, B Sc and B Com.

While the examinations of the BA, B.Com and B.Sc courses-NEP in the second phase were to start on November 18.

However, the examinations of the courses were postponed due to administrative reasons.

The first year and second semester examinations of the degree (Pattern 2024 and 2025) will now be conducted from December 15. The detailed schedule of the examination will be published on the university website. “The principals, teachers and students of the concerned colleges should take note of this,” said Dr B N Dole.