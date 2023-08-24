UG, PG admissions date extended up to Aug 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday extended the last date of admission of undergraduate and postgraduate (UG and PG) to August 31.

The students will be given admission in the department directly on the vacant posts. The students were admitted to courses in Humanities, Commerce and Management, Science and Technology and Interdisciplinary faculties in the first three counselling rounds for the academic year 2023-24.

The unregistered students were given admissions in the spot admissions round from July 18 and 31. The classes for the PG courses began on July 26. The date was extended first time up to August 21.

The university officers said that the date was extended up to August 31 on the condition that the UG, PG syllabus would be completed as per the academic calendar.

Deputy registrar (academic section) Dr. Sanjay Kawde said that all the colleges would have to submit the eligibility application forms with prescribed fees up to September 10. He said that no further extension would be given for the admissions.