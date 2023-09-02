UG, PG admissions date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the admission date of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges and departments up to September 7. Bamu declared the academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24 for the affiliated colleges and departments.

The admission process began in the colleges and university departments in mid-June. The last date of admission was August 31. The seats are still vacant in many colleges, mostly from rural areas.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the supplementary examination result of the HSC on August 28, 2023.

The directorate of higher education instructed the university to extend the date and to ensure that no student is deprived of education. So, the last date was extended up to September 7 on the condition that 180 days of teaching would be completed in the colleges, as per the instructions of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The colleges will have to submit the eligibility form in the prescribed format on or before September 15. The classes have already begun in the colleges.

There are 485 affiliated UG and PG colleges with 4.50 lakh students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.