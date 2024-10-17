UG & PG exams in depts to begin in 3rd week of Nov

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Sub-centre of Dharashiv will conduct the winter session examinations of undergraduate, and postgraduate courses at the departments in the third week of November.

The examinations department gave instructions to the head of the department to complete the proceedings for the examination. The university started the UG examination for the colleges while the schedule of examination of the departments was not announced as the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Peer Team will visit the Bamu campus next week.

Finally, the administration directed the departments for planning of examination to be held in November. Nearly 3,500 students were admitted to 80 different UG and PG courses in 53 academic departments on the city campus and Dharashiv sub-centre.

The administration issued a letter to the department heads stated the winter sessions would commence in the third week of November. The heads were asked to start preparation for the examinations.

Meanwhile, the supplementary examinations for repeaters of colleges already started recently. The students of regular courses will take winter session papers possibly beginning on November 22. The university introduced ‘home centre and home assessment’ for the first semester students of the colleges.