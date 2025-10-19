UGC-NET-2025 registration begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in December 2025 has started.

The last date of registration is November 7.

The fees for the general group candidate are Rs 1150, while for the EWS/OBC and ST/ST/PwD candidates are Rs 600 and Rs 325, respectively.

--Candidates can correct their particulars of the application form online from November 10 to 12

--The duration of the examination is 180 minutes (three hours) and there would be no break between Paper-I and Paper-II

eligibility criteria

There will be three categories: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admission.

-Category-1: Candidates who qualify the test in JRF will be eligible for the appointment as Assistant Professor and PhD admission

--Category-II: A students who qualify the examination in the second category will be eligible for the post of appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D

--Category-III: Those who are declared qualified in this category are only eligible for the PhD.

Pattern of Examination

The test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.

--The first paper will have 100 marks for 50 multiple-choice type questions. It intends to assess the

teaching and research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning

ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

--The second paper will have 200 marks for 100 questions based on the subject selected by the

candidate and will assess domain knowledge

--Aspirants of 85 master courses, including Commerce, Economics, Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Law, Management, Marathi, Mass Communication and Journalism

26 centres in State

There will be 26 centres in the State. They included Ahilyanagar Ahmednagar, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Jalgaon, Buldhana and Nashik.