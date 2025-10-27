UGC nominates 10 students from M’wada as NEP SAARTHIs

7 from MGM

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 10 students from two higher education institutions (HEI) of Marathwada were nominated as National Education Policy- Student Ambassadors for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India (NEP SAARTHI).

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) launched an initiative, 'NEP SAARTHI’, to increase students' participation and create awareness of the various reforms in higher education.

With the initiative, the UGC aims to foster an environment where students can engage in the students' community as active participants in effectively implementing the provisions of the NEP 2020.

It had invited nominations from universities, colleges, and institutions for NEP SAARTHI, who have an outstanding personality, excellent communication skills, organisational capabilities, creativity, a sense of responsibility and being a team leader for conducting outreach programmes.

The UGC informed the students that it believes that their involvement in this initiative would not only be personally enriching but would also significantly contribute to shaping the future of Indian Higher Education. It urged heads of the HEIs to provide necessary support to the SAARTHIs to ensure effective implementation of the initiative.

--A total of 2,374 students from 402 HEIs were selected as NEP SAARTHI in the country.

--297 SARTHIs from 29 universities and 21 colleges are from Maharashtra

10 candidates from YBCCP & MGM

1. The names of SARTHIs from Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) are as follows;

--Maviya Quazi (UG-6th Semester)

--Lulaniya Javed (UG 5th Semester)

--Rashi Gaikwad (UG 5th Semester)

2. The names of MGM University candidates (all from UG third semester) are as follows;

--Abhishek Chavan

--Richa Bagdiya

--Vaibhavi Sutrave

--Yash Jadhav

--Umesh Kadam

--Aditi Sharma

--Vaidehi Hulage