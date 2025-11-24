UGC starts online registration for Hungarian Govt’s scholarship

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The University Grants Commission started online registration for ‘Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme for Indian students' on behalf of Tempus Public Foundation (TPF), Budapest.

The details regarding the scholarship are available on the official website of TPF (www.stipendiumhungaricum.hu). The last date for submission of the online application is January 15, 2026.

The applicant will also have to send a printout of the online application to 'The Section Officer, International Cooperation Section, Room No. 508 A, University Grants Commission, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi- 110 002' by January 22, 2026.

As per the provisions mentioned in the Educational Exchange Programme Agreement signed between the Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the Hungarian Government offers scholarships for 200 Indian students to pursue Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and Doctoral studies (Ph D) in Hungary.

Scholarship details are as follows:

--UG - 50 Scholarships

--PG - 75 Scholarships

--PhD - 30 Scholarships

--Interpreter, Translator and Literary Translator Studies - 5 Scholarships

--Postgraduate Courses and Research – 40 Scholarships (Part Time)

All the programmes will be full-time. The eligibility is as follows;

--Must be an Indian citizen and possess at least 60% in the last examination passed.

--Must have completed his/ her last study from a recognised Indian educational institute only.

Documents to be submitted

Documents (photocopies) to be submitted in hard copies are as follows:

-- Print out of the online application

-- Date of birth certificate or Xth certificate showing date of birth.

--Mark sheet of the last exam passed. (However, if the class XII result is awaited, the student will submit the mark sheet of class XI).

-- If CGPA is mentioned in the mark sheet, convert it to a percentage in a separate sheet by applying the relevant formula and give the documentary proof for the multiplication factor for calculating the percentage from CGPA.

--A copy of a passport or any other valid ID proof of citizenship