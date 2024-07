Ujwala gets Ph D in Sociology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Ujwala Hanumant Yeranwad in Sociology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Educational Problems and Current Situation of Gond Tribe in Nanded and Yavatmal Districts’ under the guidance of Dr Sanjay Salunke, professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, Bamu.