UltraTech awards 'My Home My Pride' for best concrete architecture

Success of Manjeet Pride Group

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Manjeet Pride Group's housing project ' My Home My Pride' has won the award for the best architecture in Marathwada in the year 2023-24 on behalf of the country's renowned cement company UltraTech. ‘My Home My Pride’ has been selected in this category of very attractive building structure. Manjeet Pride is being congratulated from all levels for this success.

’My Home, My Pride’ is a housing project implemented behind Podar School in Garkheda. Every project of Manjeet Pride is a focal point of beauty. The work of ‘Dream World’ in Chikalthana, high class area Cidco N-1 area at Chikalthana in front of the city airport is going on at a fast pace. A unique project called 'One World', the grandest mega township on Jyotinagar road, is also under progress. Pride Century in Pannalalnagar also has luxurious flats.