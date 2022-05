Uma Solunke gets Ph D in Journalism

Aurangabad, May 7:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D upon Uma Solunke in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Bhartiya Akashwanichi Harit Kranti Madhil Bhumika: Parbhani Kendrachya Ayushyacha Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Namdeo Sanap.