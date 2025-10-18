‘Umed’ Generates turnover of ₹10.66 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Women associated with the ‘Umed’ campaign set up a total of 105 stalls between October 14 and 18, achieving a turnover of about ₹10,66,740 through the sale of Diwali delicacies, earthen lamps (pantiya), decorative items, and other festive goods.

Under the guidance of chief executive officer Ankit and district rural development agency project director Aashok Sirse, the stalls were organized at locations such as the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti offices, and major Gram Panchayats, as part of the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (Umed) Diwali Faral Festival.

District mission manager Vikram Sargar, District manager Sachin Sonawane, and all Tehsil mission managers, along with district- and tehsil -level officers and staff, worked diligently to make the event a success.

Caption: District rural development agency project director Ashok Sirse and officials visiting the stalls set up under the ‘Umed’ campaign.