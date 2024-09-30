Umesh Kumar gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ph D has been conferred on Umesh Kumar Hiralal Chavan, the Training and Placement Officer at MIT Polytechnic Rotegaon, in Mechanical Engineering.

He submitted his thesis titled “Experimental and Optimisation of Process Parameters on Laser Beam Machining to Minimize Curf Taper, Surface Roughness and Dross Formation of SS 304” under the guidance of Dr Vishal Sulakhe from Sandeep University, Nashik.