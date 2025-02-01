Ummeed Cultural Foundation hosted 1-day Urdu festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ummeed Cultural Foundation organised a one-day Urdu Festival at Vande Mataram Hall recently.

A photo exhibition of famous people and Urdu poets of Aurangabad city who worked their entire lives for the promotion, dissemination, development and preservation of Urdu language was organised on this occasion.

The poets of late Urdu poets were displayed. They included Wali, Siraj, Sayyah Aurangabadi, Safi, Dawood, Sikandar Ali Wajd, Raja Ghazanfar, Qazi Salim, Bashar Nawaz, Maulvi Abdul Haq, Maulvi Chirag Ali, Yakub Usmani, Shaikh Lal Patel, Yusuf Usmani, Himayat Ali Shair, Akhtar Uz Jama Nasser, J P Saeed, Abdul Rab Hairan, Qamar Iqbal, Javed Nasser, Mir Hashim Ali, Abdul Hakim Khan, Waheeda Naseem, Saher Saeedi, Aref Khurshid, Abdul Wahab Jazb, Kaniz Fatema, Javed Aman, Qadir Saifi and Anwar Mozam were photographed. The photos of journalists and Urdu writers were also displayed.

Khalid Saifuddin inaugurated the exhibition of the photographs.

To give scope to the art of artists of the city, an exhibition of artworks, paintings, calligraphy and photographs created by artists Farisa Jabin, Anam Qazi, Sumaiyya Batool, Mudassir Nadeem and Sameer Khan was conducted in the art gallery. This exhibition was inaugurated by Shoaib Khusro, Sharek Naqshbandi, Ghaffar Khan and Manzoor Khan. The concept of this exhibition was of Dr Sohail Zakiuddin.