UMoT includes Grishneshwar Temple under PRASAD scheme

All eyes are now set on the inclusion of Ajanta and Ellora Caves under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With an aim to promote pilgrimage tourism in India, the union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has included the famous Grishneshwar Mandir (Ellora) having one of the 12 jyotirlingas in India, under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. Hence the MoT will soon undertake infrastructure development works at the living heritage site.

It may be noted that a few days ago the demand was made to announce the Grishneshwar-Kailas Corridor on the lines of Kashi-Vishwanath and Ujjain-Mahakaleshwar Corridors.

The heritage-lovers and tourism stakeholders are also awaiting the announcement about the inclusion of world heritage sites - Ellora Caves and Ajanta Caves - in the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

The chairman of Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Sunit Kothari said, “ PRASAD scheme focuses on identifying pilgrimage sites across India and developing them for enriching the religious tourism experience. It is an integration of pilgrimage destinations in a prioritised, planned and sustainable manner. I am glad the Grishneshwar Temple has been included under the scheme. Meanwhile, we are eagerly awaiting the inclusion of world heritage sites Ajanta & Ellora Caves under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.”

What is Prasad scheme

The UMoT grants aid to the state government for undertaking infrastructure development works at the pilgrimage and spiritual sites. The Trimbakeshwar Mandir in Nashik district is also being developed by spending a fund of Rs 52.92 crore under the scheme.