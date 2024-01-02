Unauthorized constructions in industrial area raise safety concerns

Recent fire incident sheds light on unauthorized accommodation for workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The industrial area in Waluj MIDC, has witnessed unauthorized constructions on industrial plots, with entrepreneurs arranging accommodation for workers. Alarming safety implications arise from these unauthorized constructions, as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the industrial safety and health department appear to have overlooked the potential for major accidents.

A massive fire broke out at Sunshine Enterprises in the Waluj industrial area on Saturday night, resulting in the tragic loss of six workers lives. This incident has brought the safety of workers employed within the industrial estate into sharp focus. Sources reveal that small and medium entrepreneurs seeking plots in the Waluj MIDC have faced obstacles, as the MIDC has exhausted its plot allocation. Consequently, new entrepreneurs have resorted to setting up industries on land outside the MIDC’s jurisdiction without obtaining proper permissions from the MIDC. Furthermore, many of these companies have evaded fire audits and have not registered with the industrial safety department, despite employing workers.

Unauthorized constructions in several companies

An alarming 80 percent of plot holders in Waluj have engaged in unauthorized constructions, including arranging worker accommodation and factory administration, without facing repercussions from the MIDC.

Challenges in ensuring safety compliance

The recent fire incident at Sunshine Enterprises highlights the fact that the company owner arranged worker accommodation through unauthorized construction, in violation of the rule against housing workers within factory premises. MIDC officials admit the difficulty of monitoring the living conditions of workers in every company, considering the vast number of businesses operating in the MIDC. Ramesh Chandra Giri, the superintendent engineer at MIDC, emphasizes that entrepreneurs hold the responsibility for safeguarding workers lives, despite the challenges faced in enforcement.