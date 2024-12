Unauthorized protest: Action against Vanchit workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered against Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers for attempting to smear ink on the signboard of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad's office during an unauthorized symbolic funeral procession. The protest took place on recently at 2.30 pm. In this regard, a case has been registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station against Vanchit members Amit Bhuigal, Satish Gaikwad, Yogesh Ban, Satish Shinde and Sandeep Kanthe.