Unbelievable! Entire hill stolen from Satara

Car thefts, house burglaries, and jewelry robberies are common but now, an entire hill has been reported stolen. The Satara police have registered a case against former Satara deputy sarpanch Ayub Khan Pathan (Satara) for allegedly illegally excavating a large hill on his land. He was arrested and remanded to five days’ police custody, senior officials confirmed.

Resident Shabbir Jabbar Pathan had complained that in Satara village’s Survey No. 247, Ayub Khan had illegally removed a large hill from his property. Investigation revealed that Khan had leveled the hill using JCB machinery to sell soil, gravel, and stones. Police found over 15,000 brass units of minor minerals were illegally sold. Police Inspector Krishna Shinde and Sub-Inspector Dilip Bachate had written to the additional tehsildar on November 29, requesting a formal inspection, which was carried out on December 4 by officer Shekhar Shinde.

Major illegal mineral theft

Ayub Khan’s 5–6 acre farmland contained the hill, which he excavated and sold without government permission. Minor minerals are state property, and illegal sale constitutes a serious offense. Police suspect involvement of a larger racket, possibly operating in other areas as well. Police formally informed the Additional Tehsildar on December 11 to take action, but no steps were taken by December 17. Consequently, a case under Sections 303-2 of BNS (theft) and Sections 48(7) & 48(8) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966, was registered. Khan was sent to five days’ police custody.