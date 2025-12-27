Uncertainty takes a toll on aspirants’ health

Only 48 hours left

Just 8 hours available to file nominations

Life hanging by a thread for the B-form

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the municipal election battle heating up, political alliances are taking unexpected turns every single day. The Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are holding intense meetings morning, afternoon, evening and even late at night. However, there is still no sign of any formal announcement of alliances. This uncertainty is having a direct impact on the health of the aspirants within these political parties. Some are experiencing rising blood pressure; for others, their sugar levels are shooting up. Several aspirants have even approached their family doctors, complaining of headaches from continuous overthinking. After medication and a few hours of rest, they are back to running around for the elusive B-form.

The state election commission has already allotted very little time for the election process. The biggest challenge remains: how to scan through wards with 40,000 to 50,000 voters each. On top of this, the chaos over candidate selection continues unresolved for the past eight days. The BJP currently has the highest number of ticket aspirants in the city, followed by the Shinde Sena, the Uddhav Sena, the AIMIM and the Congress. With no municipal election held in the past ten years, every candidate is fired up. “We must not miss this chance”, “no matter what, we will contest”, is the firm resolve among all. Political parties are reluctant to declare candidate lists, and this delay is affecting the aspirants’ health. Some are facing high BP due to tension, others have rising sugar levels, while many are turning up at nearby family doctors with complaints of headaches, cold and fever.

Two days, eight hours

Aspirants have only Monday and Tuesday to file their nominations. On both days, the window for filing papers will remain open from 11 am to 3 pm for just four hours on the first day and four hours on the second.