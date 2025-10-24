Unidentified man found dead in godavari riverbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Locals discovered the body of an unidentified man in the Godavari riverbed near Old Kaygaon on the Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar national highway on Thursday.

Around 12 noon, residents spotted a man, approximately 30 years old, floating near Mukteshwar Temple. They immediately alerted the Gangapur Police. Police head constables Vitthal Jadhav and Bhagwat Khade, along with ambulance driver Shubham Waghmare and helpers Amol and Pankaj Birute, rushed to the scene. With the help of locals, they retrieved the body and took it to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur. The body is now in the mortuary awaiting identification. Gangapur police have registered a case of sudden death and are investigating the incident.