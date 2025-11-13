Unidentified thieves loot cash Rs 4.3 lakh in Undangaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a daring midnight burglary on Wednesday, unidentified thieves created havoc in Undangaon village by breaking into the homes of four members of the same family. They stole gold, silver ornaments, and cash worth around ₹4.3 lakh. In a particularly shocking act, the thieves carried away a 400-kilogram (4 quintal) safe on a cot for about half a kilometer after failing to break it open on-site.

In the central part of Undangaon village, the houses of Bajirao Dhanwai and his sons Dadarao and Waman Dhanwai are located. However, the three currently reside at their farmhouse on Golegaon Road. A large safe was kept in their village home containing ₹80,000 in cash, 1.5 tolas of gold ornaments, and 20 Bhar (one bhar is equal to 10 grams) silver ornaments, worth a total of about ₹2.8 lakh. Taking advantage of the locked houses, five unidentified thieves broke into their homes at midnight. The thieves tried to break open the heavy safe inside Dhanwai’s house but failed. They even tried to transport it on a two-wheeler, but that too was unsuccessful.

Then, they broke into the nearby house of Dattu Patil and stole sarees, shawls, and clothes to use as slings to carry the safe. However, the cloth tore due to the heavy weight of the safe. Finally, they placed the safe on a cot, carried it about half a kilometer from the village, broke it open, and fled with the valuables.

To carry out the burglary, the thieves had also stolen a few motorcycles from the village, which they later abandoned outside after completing the theft. The crime came to light the next morning, causing panic in the village. Police from Ajanta police station have begun registering a case against the unidentified culprits. A dog squad and fingerprint experts were also called to the scene.

Dhanwai’s relative’s house also robbed

In the same village, Tulsabai Sananse, aunt of Dadarao and Waman Dhanwai, who lives alone, had gone to stay at the Dhanwai family’s farmhouse that night. Taking advantage of her absence, the burglars broke into her locked house and stole 9 grams of gold jewellery, a silver idol of goddess Lakshmi, and ₹60,000 in cash. The thieves also broke into Dattu Patil’s house but only stole clothes from there.

Some movements of the burglars were reportedly captured in CCTV footage from the village.