Union Bank, Massia organize MSME outreach camp in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Union Bank of India, in association with the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia), conducted a Mega MSME Outreach Camp on April 29, 2025, at the Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Auditorium, Waluj. The event witnessed participation from 123 entrepreneurs.

The program highlighted various banking schemes for MSMEs such as union MSME Facility, union Nari Shakti, and union Yuva Shakti. Central and state schemes like Credit Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PMEGP, and Mukhyamantri Rojgar Yojana were also explained. Key union Bank officials including general manager Vipin Singh, regional head Sunil Kumar Yadav, and deputy eegional Head Amit Kumar Sinha attended the event. Massia president Arjun Gaikwad and vice president Rahul Mogle also marked their presence. Interactive sessions were led by bank officials covering loan eligibility, interest benefits, and digital services. Presentations were made on financial inclusion, retail loans, and savings plans. On-the-spot assistance for loan applications was provided by bank representatives from across the city. Massia president Arjun Gaikwad appreciated the initiative, emphasizing the need for regular outreach programs to bridge the gap between banks and small industries. Massia leaders including Joint secretary Ramakant Pulkundwar, treasurer Sarjerao Salunkhe, and executive members were present.