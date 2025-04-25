Union Health Minister J P Nadda in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will be visiting the city on April 27.

He will be attending various programmes organised on Sunday.

He will arrive at Chikalthana Airport (11.40 am) and proceed to the Government Medical College and Cancer Hospital, where he will inaugurate two beam units (12 noon). He will also grace a public meeting organised at the Mahatma Gandhi auditorium in Government Medical College (12.20 pm to 1.30 pm). After a lunch break, he will visit Dr Hedgewar Hospital (4.30 pm) and later in the evening, he will leave for Delhi by flight at 6.55 pm.