Union home minister Amit Shah to kick off BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Marathwada

Will address a gathering at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Feb 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader and union home minister, Amit Shah, is set to kickstart the Lok Sabha election campaign by addressing a gathering at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal (MSM) on February 15. The event marks the inaugural rally for the BJP and its allies, known as the 'Mahayuti,' in the upcoming elections, focusing on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Ahmednagar clusters.

In a press conference held on Sunday, union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, alongside state housing minister Atul Save, announced the details of the event. The rally, scheduled for 6 pm at the MSM, anticipates a turnout of approximately 1 lakh people, making it a significant political event in the region.

According to Dr Karad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been bestowed with the honor of hosting the first rally of its kind in the country, signaling the BJP's ambition to secure over 42 seats in the Lok Sabha. The preparation for this event has been underway for six months, highlighted Save, emphasizing the party's dedication to the upcoming elections.

Candidate’s decision at a senior level

Shah's presence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is particularly significant, given his recent statement asserting the BJP's aim to win 42 seats in the state. The rally serves as the BJP's first major public gathering in the country, underscoring the party's commitment to campaign vigorously for the elections. While the seat of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is expected to be contested by the BJP, discussions within the grand alliance, including the Shinde group, are ongoing regarding candidate nominations. However, Karad clarified that the decision regarding the candidate will be made at a senior level within the Mahayuti coalition.