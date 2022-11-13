Union leaders meet Rahul Gandhi on labour issues

Implement Maharashtra Mathadi Act, social security act 2008

Aurangabad:

Representatives of various trade unions met Rahul Gandhi in Naigaon in Nanded district on November 9 and demanded to make efforts to implement the Maharashtra Mathadi Act and the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act of 2008 for the unorganized workers of the country.

The delegation comprised of general secretary of Maharashtra State Hamal Mapadi Corporation and Jai Kisan Andolan - Swaraj Abhiyan leader Subhash Lomte, regional vice-president of the Shetkari Shetmajur Panchayat Balwant More, Asha Doke, vice president of the Marathwada labour union Chagan Gawli, general secretary of the Nanded Hamal Mapadi Gadiwan Sanghtana Bhujang Kasbe and other leaders.

Gandhi held detailed discussion with the delegation. Meanwhile, in support of 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra, Jan Samvad Yatra started from Kolhapur from November 2 in the presence of Yogendra Yadav, founder of Jai Kisan Andolan - Swaraj Abhiyan. This Yatra will create public awareness in four districts of Western Maharashtra and six districts of Marathwada.