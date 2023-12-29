Union minister lauds VC for curbing university politics

VC Dr Pramod Yeole honored by the educational sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad praised Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole for reducing political interference in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). Speaking at Yeole's felicitation ceremony by the city's education sector on Friday, Karad highlighted the importance of prioritizing social good over political agendas in both academic and government institutions.

The event, held at MIT College, saw dignitaries like Dr Yagyaveer Kawade presiding over, Marathwada Teachers Constituency MLC Vikram Kale, former BAMU VC Dr Ashok Dhawan, and director general of MIT Dr Munish Sharma graced the dais.

After felicitating Yeole and his wife Jyoti Yeole with certificates and souvenirs, Dr Karad reminisced about his own journey, starting from university movements and witnessing the rise of politics in municipal corporations. He commended Yeole's efforts in diminishing such influences at BAMU during his four-and-a-half-year tenure.

MLC Kale and Dr Dhawan also commended Yeole's leadership, while entrepreneur Ram Bhogle introduced the felicitation programme. The event was attended by several notable figures, including Dr Ganesh Shinde, Dr SG Shinde, Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Dr Sanjay Zamalkar, Jyoti Shitole, and entrepreneur Vivek Deshpande.

Will forever be indebted

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Yeole acknowledged the challenges of heading a university named after such a towering figure as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He stated, "I embraced every challenge and strived to achieve success. During my tenure, I developed a deep affection for Marathwada and will forever be indebted to this region."