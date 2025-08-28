Union Minister of state for sports Khadse to visit city today
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 28, 2025 23:15 IST2025-08-28T23:15:16+5:302025-08-28T23:15:16+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Union Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, will arrive in the city on Friday at 9.30 ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Union Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, will arrive in the city on Friday at 9.30 am. On the occasion of National Sports Day, she will attend the program at SAI, University campus, at 3 pm. In the evening, she will depart from the SAI center to the airport at 7.45 pm and proceed to Mumbai.Open in app