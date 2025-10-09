Unions press for Diwali bonus for all civic employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With just a week to go before Diwali, municipal corporation workers’ unions have intensified their demands, seeking bonuses and various welfare measures from the civic administration. Key demands include a ₹20,000 Diwali bonus, a ₹30,000 festival advance, and 8.33% bonus for contractual workers.

The Bahujan Shakti Kamgar Sanghatana (BSKS), led by Krishna Bankar, has demanded ₹20,000 Diwali bonus; ₹30,000 festival advance; Cash compensation for sanitation workers' unused leave; Full retirement benefits to be paid on the day of retirement; Quarterly health check-ups for sanitation staff; Provision of uniforms and nameplates; Construction of attendance centres; Restarting of the Maharashtra Darshan scheme; Lighter duties for sanitation workers over 45 years age and Bonus and ex-gratia for contract workers.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Kamgar Shakti Mahasangh (BKSM), led by Sanjay Ragde, has demanded ₹15,000 bonus for permanent workers; 8.33% bonus for contract workers; ₹20,000 advance for permanent staff; Promotions to young workers as per structural hierarchy; Payment for unused leave of sanitation workers; Housing for sanitation staff and Promotions from clerk to deputy commissioner level based on seniority.