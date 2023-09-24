Unique flavors of Modaks delight devotees

Traditional ukadiche modak demand rises, ready-made varieties gain popularity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees of Lord Ganesha in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are indulging in a delightful modak feast. This year, the modak market is abuzz with innovation, offering a whopping 21 varieties of the beloved sweet treat.

Ganpati Bappa's love for modak is legendary, and among his favorites is the cherished ‘Ukadiche Modak.’ This traditional delicacy, is adored by many, with each modak costing Rs 30. However, due to its time-consuming preparation, a growing number of people are opting to purchase ready-made Ukadiche modaks. Devotees are spoilt for choice with these enticing flavors, and Cashew-Pineapple and Gulkand modaks stand out as the favorites among Lord Ganesha's followers.

Prior order is a must

Modak businessman Vishwajit Bhave revealed that demand for Ukadiche modaks surges on the first and last day of Ganeshotsav. These modaks are not available in sweet shops, orders must be placed a day in advance due to their intricate preparation.

Fried modaks gaining popularity

Adding to the variety, ready-made fried modaks are also gaining popularity, with a set of 21 modaks being sold for Rs 85. Cashew modak enthusiasts can enjoy 21 pieces for Rs 100, while Mava modak lovers can indulge for Rs 150. Confectionery professional Ravi Mugdia shared insights into the evolving modak market, stating that consumers now seek a new modak flavor each year. This year's offerings have certainly met that expectation, with an impressive selection to choose from.

New modak varieties and their prices (per kg):

1.Cashew-Pineapple modak - Rs 1,500

2.Cashew-Gulkand - Rs 1,500

3.Cashew-Kiwi - Rs 1,500

4.Mawa-Pineapple - Rs 700

5.Mawa-Orange - Rs 700

6.Mawa-Keshar - Rs 700

7.Mawa-Mathura - Rs 700

8.Mawa-Malai - Rs 700