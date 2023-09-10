Unique Vishweshwar Mahadev temple with its 108 Shivlinga Darshan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple, is attracting a large crowd of devotees due to its unique feature of offering darshan of 108 Shivlingas in a single Shivpind.

Situated in the Jai Vishwa Bharati Colony, the temple stands out among the 117 Mahadev temples in the city. It was established 25 years ago on an empty plot of land. The main Shivlinga, brought from Jaipur, has become a focal point of devotion for many.

To accommodate the increasing number of devotees, the temple has undergone expansions. A spacious auditorium measuring 40 by 70 feet with a height of 16 feet was constructed adjacent to the core temple. The structure reflects elements of Rajasthani architectural style, adding to its uniqueness.

On auspicious occasions like Shravani Monday, the Shivlinga is adorned with a variety of flowers. Elaborate rangoli designs are created, with a grand display of a 1008 rudraksha garland surrounding the Shivlinga. The temple's development is overseen by the Vishweshwar Vikas Mandal.

The distinguishing characteristic of the temple lies in the Shivlinga itself. The Shivlinga contains 108 small stones, enabling devotees to receive the merit of darshan of 108 Shivlingas in a single visit. This unique feature sets this temple apart from others in the city, making it a destination of choice for devotees seeking spiritual blessings.